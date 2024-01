ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fog and ice slick are expected in Kostanay and Kyzylorda regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Patches of fog and ice slick are forecast for tomorrow for Kostanay region. Chances of storm are high.



South-east, south wind gusting 15-20 m/s is to hit Kyzylorda region on Sunday. On January 21-22, the region will face fog and ice slick. Chances of storm are high.