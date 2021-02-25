Storm alerts in place for 8 Kazakh rgns

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued storm alerts for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from.

On February 26, Akmola region is to brace for ground blizzard and westerly, southwesterly wind, reaching 15-20mps here and there, in places at night. Occasional fog is predicted as well.

Ground blizzard is to batter Aktobe region locally. 9-24mps southerly, southwesterly wind is also expected.

Occasional fog, ground blizzard, and ice slick are forecast for Atyrau region.

Zhambyl region is to brace for occasional fog as well as blizzard at night. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 23mps, is also expected at night. Taraz city is to see occasional fog.

Ground blizzard is in store for West Kazakhstan region in places. 15-20mps southerly, southeasterly wind is also predicted. Uralsk city is to see ground blizzard.

Fog is to blanket Karaganda region in places. Southwesterly wind, reaching 15-20mps locally at night, is forecast as well. The region is also to brace for heavy frosts of negative 35-38 degrees Celsius in places at night. Karaganda city is to see southwesterly wind, gusting up to 15mps at night. Temperature is to dip as low as below minus 35 degrees Celsius in Zhezkazgan city at night.

North Kazakhstan region is to see temperature drop negative 40 degrees Celsius locally at night on February 26-27.

Turkestan region is to brace for occasional fog and ground blizzard. Wind blowing northeastward is expected to reach 15-20mps locally at night. The region’s northern part is to expect -25 degrees Celsius frosts.