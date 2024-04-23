EN
    07:15, 23 April 2024

    Storm alerts in place in 11 regions of Kazakhstan

    Foggy weather
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Mets issued a storm alert for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    High wind will sweep through Karaganda region.

    Thunderstorms and high winds are expected in Ulytau region.

    Thunderstorms and dust storms are forecast to sweep through Mangistau region.

    Turkistan region is set to brace for squalls and thunderstorms.

    Thunderstorms are set to strike Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.

    Strong wind is expected to roll through Abai, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
