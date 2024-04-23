Storm alerts in place in 11 regions of Kazakhstan

Mets issued a storm alert for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

High wind will sweep through Karaganda region.

Thunderstorms and high winds are expected in Ulytau region.

Thunderstorms and dust storms are forecast to sweep through Mangistau region.

Turkistan region is set to brace for squalls and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are set to strike Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.

Strong wind is expected to roll through Abai, East Kazakhstan regions.