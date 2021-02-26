Storm alerts issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alerts have been announced for seven regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for occasional fog and ice slick on February 27. Wind is expected to blow southeastward and southward and reach 15-20mps locally.

Fog is to coat Kyzylorda city.

Blizzard and fog are in store for Kostanay region in places. Southeasterly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps, is predicted at daytime.

Blizzard is to batter Kostanay region at daytime. Southwesterly wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps, is also expected.

North Kazakhstan region is to see ground blizzard locally as well as southerly, southeasterly wind, reaching 15-20mps here and there.

Occasional fog will blanket Karaganda region locally. Southwesterly, southerly wind is expected to reach 15-20mps here and there at daytime. A heavy frost of negative 35-38 degrees Celsius is to grip the region in places at night.

Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is to batter Zhambyl region here and there.

Blizzard is in store for the west of Akmola region in the afternoon of February 27. Wind blowing southward, southeastward is predicted at 15-20mps locally at daytime.

Aktobe region is to brace for ground blizzard and ice slick in places. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward, with gusts of up to 15-20mps locally at night and in the greater part at daytime, is forecast as well.

Ground blizzard and ice slick are in store for Aktobe city at daytime. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward, gusting up to 15mps at daytime, will also batter the city.