ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued weather warnings for West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Kyzylorda regions, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorms, increase of north-east wind up to 15-20 m/s are forecast for West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions for tomorrow.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms accompanied by dust storms are expected to roll across Kyzylorda region in three days to come.