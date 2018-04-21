EN
    11:00, 21 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Storm and dust winds expected in Kazakhstan on Sat

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will still prevail over the most regions of Kazakhstan causing fogs, precipitation, gusty winds and dust storms in the south, storms and hail precipitation and gusts are forecast in some regions, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    Winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s, somewhere even up to 23-28 m/s in North Kazakhstan region.

    Sand winds gusting up to 15-20 m/s will hit Kyzylorda region.

    As to Zhambyl and West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions, 15-20 m/s strong dust storms, hail precipitation and squalls are predicted. Akmola region will see winds gusting up to 23m/s.

     

     

    Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
