TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:06, 13 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Storm approaching two regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists have put two regions of Kazakhstan- Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions - on storm alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Blizzard, fog, black ice and bleak wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are forecast for Aktobe region on December 14.

    On December 14, Aktobe city will see blowing snow, ice-slick and wind with gusts up to 18 mps. Probability of storm will be 90-95%.

    Blizzard, strong southeast-northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is in store for West Kazakhstan region on December 14.

    Blowing snow and gusty wind are expected in Uralsk on December 14. Chances of storm are 90-95%.

