EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:39, 14 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Storm, high wind in store for Astana, Akmola region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet has put Astana city and Akmola region on storm alert, Kazinform reports. 

    According to weather forecast, rains will start dousing Akmola region late in the evening of June 14. They will be accompanied by northwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps. Chances of hail will be high across the region on Friday (June 15).

    As for the Kazakh capital, Astana will see thunderstorms, southwestern wind changing into northwestern and gusting up to 15-18 mps.

    Tags:
    Astana Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!