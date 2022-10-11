EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:29, 11 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Storm Julia kills 25 in Central America as it churns toward Mexico

    None
    SAN SALVADOR. KAZINFORM The death toll from storm Julia rose to at least 25 on Monday, Reuters said, with most victims in El Salvador and Guatemala, as the weakening storm dumped heavy rain on a swath of Central America and southern Mexico, WAM reports.

    Salvadoran authorities said that more than 1,000 people were evacuated.

    Authorities in both El Salvador and Guatemala also cancelled classes on Monday.

    The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) warned of life-threatening surf and rip conditions along the coasts of El Salvador and Guatemala, while heavy rain could still cause flash flooding.



    Photo:wam.ae




    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!