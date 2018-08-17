Storm predicted in three regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Stormy weather is expected in Kostanay, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

On August 18, Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm, northeasterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, and hail. The chance of a storm is 90% to 95%.

In the daylight hours of August 18, there will be a thunderstorm and 18 m/s northeasterly wind in Aktobe region. In Aktobe city, a thunderstorm and 15 m/s strong northeasterly wind are expected in the afternoon. The chance of a storm is 80% to 85%.

As to West Kazakhstan region, northerly and northeasterly winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s on August 18. At night, a thunderstorm is expected. In Uralsk city, the wind speed will reach 18 m/s. Plus, the city will see a thunderstorm at night. The chance of a storm is 85% to 90%.