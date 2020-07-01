EN
    08:34, 01 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Storm to batter 5 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for five regions of Kazakhstan for July 1, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorms are to hit Aktobe region locally. Heavy rainfalls and hail are expected to batter the region. High wind of 15-20 m/s is to sweep through the region.

    Thunderstorms are also expected to strike Akmola region. Fog is to blanket the region in the morning and nighttime.

    Kostanay is to brace for thunderstorms, hail and fog. Chances of storm are high.

    Thunderstorms, hail and fog may also hit Kyzylorda region locally with high wind predicted gusting up to 15-20 m/s, 23-28 m/s.


