Storm to batter Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for October 21 for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

West Kazakhstan will face tomorrow fog and ice-slick. High wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s will roll through the region. Chances of storm are high.

High wind will sweep through Turkestan region. Chances of storm are high.

Mangistau region will observe strong wind up to 15-20 m/s.

Fog will blanket Kostanay region on Wednesday. Chances of storm are high.

Strong wind will roll through Kyzylorda and Akmola, Karaganda regions. Chances of storm are high.