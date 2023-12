NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A weather warning issued for Shymkent city and Turkestan region, Kazhydromet reports.

On August 12-13, Turkestan is forecast to face thunderstorms, squall, dust storm and wind gusting 15-20 m/s, 23 m/s.

Dust storm and high wind are to roll across Shymkent on August 12 - August 13.

Chances of storm are high.