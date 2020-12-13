Storm warning announced for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warning is in place for 9 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to brace for southwesterly wind, reaching 15-20mps here and there, in the afternoon on December 13. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

On December 13, fog is to coat Aktobe region in places. The city of Aktobe will see fog at night.

West Kazakhstan region is also to expect occasional fog. Fog is predicted for Uralsk city at night and in the morning on December 13.

Fog is to blanket some areas of North Kazakhstan region. Westerly wind blowing 15-20mps here and there is predicted as well. Petropavlovsk city will also see fog.

On December 13, occasional fog is predicted for Akmola region.

Karaganda region is to expect fog in places on December 13-15. Fog is also predicted for Zhezkazgan city at night and in the morning on December 13.

Turkestan region is to brace for occasional fog, easterly wind, reaching 15-20mps in places.

On December 13, the cities of Shymkent and Turkestan are to see fog here and there.

Fog is to blanket some areas of Kyzylorda region. Northeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps here and there is predicted as well. Northeasterly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps, is in store for Kyzylorda city in the afternoon on December 13.

Zhambyl region is to expect fog in places on December 13. Northeasterly wind, 15-20mps in places, is forecast as well. Taraz city is to brace for occasional fog.