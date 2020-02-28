EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:26, 28 February 2020 | GMT +6

    Storm warning announced for Kostanay and Turkestan regions

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather deterioration alert has been announced for Kostanay and Turkestan regions, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Thus, fog and ice slick are forecast in some areas of Kostanay regions. Wind speed is expected to rise to 18mps in the region and in the city of Kostanay. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Foggy and windy conditions (15-20mps) are predicted for Turkestan region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!