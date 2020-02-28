Storm warning announced for Kostanay and Turkestan regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather deterioration alert has been announced for Kostanay and Turkestan regions, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

Thus, fog and ice slick are forecast in some areas of Kostanay regions. Wind speed is expected to rise to 18mps in the region and in the city of Kostanay. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Foggy and windy conditions (15-20mps) are predicted for Turkestan region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.



