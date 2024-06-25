Storm warning announced in 14 regions of Kazakhstan

A storm warning will be in force in 14 Kazakhstan’s regions over the next 24 hours, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazhydromet.

A temperature of 37 °С is anticipated during the afternoon hours in Semey, accompanied by high fire danger.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in the eastern Aktobe region during the nighttime hours, with high chances of thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the western and northern regions during the afternoon. Northwest winds of 15-20 m/s, accompanied by thunderstorm gusts, are expected. A thunderstorm is anticipated in Aktobe during the afternoon hours. The gusts of northwesterly wind, accompanied by thunderstorm, will reach 15-20 m/s.

A meteorological forecast indicates the possibility of a thunderstorm in the southern half of the Kostanay region during the nighttime hours. Additionally, the northern, southern, and eastern regions are expected to experience a thunderstorm, accompanied by hail and squalls during the afternoon. A southwest wind is forecat in the southern and eastern regions of the area, with speeds reaching 15 to 20 m/s. The western and northern regions of the area are anticipated to experience high fire danger. A thunderstorm is expected in Kostanay in the afternoon.

A thunderstorm is in store for the western, northern, and central parts of the Mangistau region during the afternoon hours, accompanied by heavy rainfall, hail, and squalls. The west and northwest winds of 15-20 m/s are expected, while the south of the region will experience a strong heat wave of 38°С in the afternoon. In the northern, southeastern, and central parts, the risk of wildfires remains high. In the northeastern and western parts, the risk of wildfires remains elevated. A thunderstorm is expected in Aktau. The wind will shift to the west and northwest in the afternoon, with gusts reaching 15-18 m/s. The risk of wildfires will remain high.

Meteorological data indicates the likelihood of thunderstorms in the mountainous regions of the Almaty area during the afternoon hours. The majority of the region will continue to experience high temperatures, reaching 35-37°С. In Almaty, the afternoon is expected to be characterized by high temperatures reaching up to 35°С. The temperature is expected to remain at 35-37°С in the afternoon in in Konayev.

A thunderstorm is anticipated to occur in the northern part of the Ulytau region during the afternoon hours. Winds are expected to shift from a southwest direction to southeast in the afternoon, reaching speeds of 15 to 20 m/s in the western and northern parts of the region. The afternoon is forecast to bring strong heat, with temperatures reaching 35°С. The majority of the region is experiencing an elevated risk of wildfire, with the northern and eastern parts exhibiting a particularly high level of fire danger. In Zhezkazgan, the afternoon temperature is anticipated to reach 35°С. The level of emergency fire danger remains unchanged.

The Karaganda region is anticipated to experience elevated temperatures in the afternoon, reaching 35°С in the north and 38°С in the south. In the western and central areas of the region, the risk of wildfire remains high, while in the southern region, it remains extreme.

A dust storm is anticipated to develop in the center of the Kyzylorda region in the afternoon. A southwest wind is set to transition to a northeast wind in the center of the region, with wind speeds reaching 15 to 20 m/s. The afternoon is expected to bring a high temperature of 40 °С to the region. The region continues to be subject to an elevated risk of fire-related emergencies. The city of Kyzylorda is currently experiencing an elevated risk of wildfire.

In the west and the north of the Akmola region, meteorological conditions are expected to become unstable in the afternoon, with the potential for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. The wind is predicted to shift from a southwesterly direction to a southeasterly one in the afternoon in the west, north of the region, with gusts reaching 15-20 m/s, occasionally reaching 23 m/s. In the western region, the risk of wildfires remains elevated. A thunderstorm is anticipated in Kokshetau in the afternoon. In the afternoon, winds from the southwest are expected to reach speeds of 15 to 20 m/s.

A thunderstorm is anticipated in the western, northern, and southern Atyrau regions during the nighttime hours. Additionally, the afternoon will bring a considerable amount of precipitation, accompanied by a thunderstorm, hail, and a sudden gusts of wind. The prevailing wind direction is from the northwest, with gusts of wind reaching 15 to 20 m/s. A thunderstorm is expected in Atyrau. 15 to 20 m/s northwesterly wind is set to blow in the region.

It is anticipated that thunderstorms will occur in the west and south of the West Kazakhstan region during the nighttime and afternoon hours. The north and northwesterly winds of 15-20 m/s are expected in the afternoon. In the southern region, the risk of wildfires remains elevated.

The temperatures in the desert areas of the Turkistan region are expected to climb to 40 °С in the afternoon. A strong heat wave of 40°С is anticipated in the afternoon as well.

Northeast winds with gusts up to 15-20 mph are expected in the vicinity of Lake Alakol in the Zhetysu region at night. The temperature remains elevated at 35-38°С in the afternoon. In Taldykorgan, the temperature stays high, reaching 36-38°С during the afternoon.

Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are anticipated in the western, northern, and southern parts of the North Kazakhstan region in the afternoon. The wind will be blowing from the southwest and south in the afternoon in the west, north, and south of the region, with gusts reaching 15-20 m/s. It is anticipated that thunderstorms, hail, and squalls will occur in Petropavlovsk in the afternoon. The southwest and south winds of 15-20 m/s are expected in the afternoon.

A thunderstorm is expected in the mountainous areas of the Zhambyl region on June 26-27 afternoon. On June 26 and June 27, there will be a northeast wind in the southwest and northeast in the mountainous areas of the region, with speeds of 15-20 m/s. On June 26-27 in the afternoon, temperatures are expected to be very high, reaching 35-40°С across the region. In Taraz, temperatures are expected to reach 38-40°С on June 27 in the afternoon.