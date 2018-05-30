EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:12, 30 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Storm warning announced in 3 other regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm warnings have been issued in Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

    Some parts of Kyzylorda region on May 31 wiill see a dust storm, and northerly 15-20 m/s strong wind that will turn into southerly one. In the afternoon, wind gusts will reach 23 m/s.

    In some districts of East Kazakhstan region, +2°C touches of frost are expected in the night time on May 31. In addition, there will be patchy rain. In the eastern mountainous districts, precipitation (rain, sleet), a thunderstorm, and a squall are predicted. Moreover, hail is possible in the afternoon. The wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s, and 23-28 m/s in some areas.

    Tomorrow Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20 m/s southwesterly buffeting winds strengthening up to 23-28 m/s in some places.

     

    Kostanay region Kyzylorda region East Kazakhstan region
