Storm warning announced in 3 other regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm warnings have been issued in Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and East Kazakhstan regions, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

Some parts of Kyzylorda region on May 31 wiill see a dust storm, and northerly 15-20 m/s strong wind that will turn into southerly one. In the afternoon, wind gusts will reach 23 m/s.

In some districts of East Kazakhstan region, +2°C touches of frost are expected in the night time on May 31. In addition, there will be patchy rain. In the eastern mountainous districts, precipitation (rain, sleet), a thunderstorm, and a squall are predicted. Moreover, hail is possible in the afternoon. The wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s, and 23-28 m/s in some areas.

Tomorrow Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm, hail, and 15-20 m/s southwesterly buffeting winds strengthening up to 23-28 m/s in some places.