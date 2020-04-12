Storm warning announced in seven regions Apr 12
Fog is expected in some places in North Kazakhstan region during night and morning hours. The south-east wind with the gusts of 15-20 mps is expected in the region daytime. 15-20 mps wind will blow in Petropavlovsk. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.
Thunderstorm is expected in some parts of Kyzylorda region. 15-20 northwest wind is predicted for the region. Chance of a storm is 95-100%.
Fog is expected in some parts of Akmola region on April 12. The south-east wind with the transition to the south-west will reach 15-20 mps. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.
Dense fog patches will cover some parts of West Kazakhstan region. Northwest wind of 15-20 mps is predicted for the region and the city of Uralsk. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.
South-west wind with the gusts of 18 mps is expected on April 12 in Atyrau and city of Atyrau. Chance of a storm is 85-90%.
Heavy rain is expected in Turkestan region and Shymkent. Thunderstorm and southwest wind of 15-20 mps are forecast for the cities of Turkestan and Shymkent. Chance of a storm is 90-95%.