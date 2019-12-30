Storm warning announced in several regions for Dec 31

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert has been issued in several regions for December 31, Kazinform reports.

Snowfall, blizzard, fog and ice slick are forecast in the East Kazakhstan region. Gusts of southern and southwestern wind will rise to 15-20mps, sometimes to 25mps.

Ground blizzard and a 18mps southwestern, southern wind will hit Kostanay region.

West Kazakhstan region will see fog and ice slick as well as ground blizzard. Wind speed in some areas will increase to 15-20mps.

Fog and black ice are expected in Kyzylorda region. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Fog and ice slick are predicted in Turkestan region.

Fog will blanket Akmola region as well. Snowstorm, a 15-20mps northwestern, southwestern wind will strike the region. Storm possibility is 85-90%.