EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:49, 08 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Storm warning in place for 6 rgns of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warning has been announced for 6 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    On December 9-10, fog is expected in places in Zhambyl region and Taraz city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Occasional fog and blizzard are to hit Karaganda region. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

    On December 9, East Kazakhstan region is to see heavy snow fall in some areas at daytime. Occasional fog and blizzard as well as 15-20mps southwesterly wind are predicted as well.

    Blizzard as well as southwesterly wind, reaching up to 15-20mps, is to hit Akmola region locally. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Severe frost of minus 22 degrees Celsius is forecast for the north of Mangistau region at night on December 9. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    On December 9, blizzard will hit the city of Nur-Sultan locally. Probability of storm is 85-90%.


    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!