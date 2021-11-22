Storm warning issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet has issued storm warning for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Most of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for snow on November 23. The north, east, southeast of the region is to expect blizzard and ice slick. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted to reach 23-28mps in the north, east, and southeast ay daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to see snow and blizzard on November 23. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 23mps during the day.

On November 23, Karaganda region is to expect blizzard, ice slick in the west, north, and east as well as fog in the south. 15-20mps southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 23-28mps in the west and north is forecast for most of the region. Karaganda city is to see blizzard and ice slick as well as southwesterly wind at 15-20mps. On November 23, Zhezkazgan city is to brace for blizzard, ice slick, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps.

Blizzard and ice slick are in store for Akmola region. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23-28mps in the north and east is predicted. Kokshetau city is to see ground blizzard and ice slick at times. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is forecast.

15-20mps southwesterly wind is expected in the north of Kyzylorda region at night on November 23.

West Kazakhstan region is to see fog and ice slick in the north and west. Uralsk city is to see fog and ice slick on November 23.

Ice slick and ground blizzard are in store for the north of Aktobe region. Westerly wind is to reach up to 15-20mps in the west at night.

Fog is to coat the west and center of Atyrau region as well as Atyrau city at night and in the morning.

On November 23, the west, south of Pavlodar region is to see ground blizzard and ice slick. 15-20mps southwesterly wind gusting up to 23-28mps in the west and south of the region is forecast. Pavlodar city is to expect ground blizzard and ice slick. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

The greater part of Kostanay region is to brace for precipitation as snow and rain at night on November 23. The east, south of the region is to expect blizzard, ice slick, and fog. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 23-28mps in the south. Kostanay city is to see southwesterly, westerly wind reaching 15-20mps at times.

East Kazakhstan region’s northeast are to brace for heavy precipitation, mostly snow, at daytime on November 23. The west, north, east of the region are to expect blizzard and ice slick. The region is to brace for southwesterly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23-28mps in the west and east. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to see blizzard, ice slick, and southwesterly wind at 15-20mps during the day on November 23. Semey city is to see blizzard and ice slick at daytime. Southwesterly wind is predicted to blow 15-20mps.