Storm warning issued for 10 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 regions of Kazakhstan have been put on storm alert, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Occasional fog and ice slick are in store for Aktobe region on March 28. Aktobe city is to see ice slick as well as fog at night and in the morning.

Heavy rain is to hit locally Zhambyl region at night on March 28. The region is to brace in places for fog on March 28-30, ice slick on March 29-30, and thunderstorm on March 28. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is to batter on March 28-30. Taraz city is to expect fog on March 29-30, thunderstorm on March 28, and northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps on March 29-30.

Fog is to blanket here and there Pavlodar region on March 28. Fog and ice slick are in store for Pavlodar city.

Kyzylorda region is to brace in places for fog as well as northwesterly, westerly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps, in the morning and afternoon. Fog is expected to coat at times Kyzylorda city.

Fog and ice slick are to hit Akmola region in places on March 28. Ground blizzard is to batter locally at night and in the morning. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to reach 15-20mps in places at night and in the morning. Kostanay city is to brace for fog at night and in the morning.

Occasional fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard are expected in Kostanay region on March 28. Wind is to blow northward, northwestward and is expected to reach up to 15-20mps here and there. Kostanay city is to see ice slick as well as northerly, northwesterly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm are to hit locally Turkestan region on March 28. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps, with gusts of up to 23mps, is forecast. Turkestan city is to brace for thunderstorm and northwesterly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps, on March 28. Heavy rain and thunderstorm are to batter at times Shymkent city. Northwesterly wind, with gusts of up to 15-20mps, is expected.

Occasional fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard are in store for Karaganda region on March 28. Wind is to blow westward and northwestward, reaching up to 15-20mps here and there. Karaganda and Zhezkazgan cities are to brace for ice slick.

Snow is expected in the greater part of North Kazakhstan region. Fog, ground blizzard, and ice slick are to hit in places. Northwesterly wind, predicted to reach up to 15-20mps at daytime, is in store. Petropavlovsk city is to brace for ground blizzard as well as northwesterly wind, gusting up to 15-20mps in the afternoon.