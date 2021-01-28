Storm warning issued for 3 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three regions of Kazakhstan have been put on storm alert, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to expect fog in places on January 29. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is also predicted.

Zhambyl region is to brace for occasional fog on January 29 – February 2. Ice slick is to hit some areas of the region on February 1-2. 15-20mps northeasterly wind turning southwestward is expected here and there on January 29 – February 2, gusting up to 23-28mps on January 30 – February 1.

Taraz city is to see occasional fog on January 29 – February 2. Ice slick is predicted in places on February 1-2. 15-20mps southwesterly wind, reaching 23mps at times, is expected on January 30 – February 1.

Fog and ice slick are to hit West Kazakhstan region in places on January 29. 15-20mps southeasterly wind is forecast as well. Uralsk city is to see fog during the night and morning of January 29.



