Storm warning issued for 4 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Weather Forecaster Kazhydromet has issued storm warning for four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The northwest of Akmola region is to expect ice slick during the day on October 29. Southwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the east and north of the region. Kokshetau city is to brace for 15-20mps southwesterly wind at daytime.

Fog is to coat the west, north of West Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to expect precipitation as rain and snow at daytime on October 29. The region’s north and west are to see ground blizzard and ice slick during the day on October 29 as well as on October 30. Fog is to blanket the southwest of the region at night and in the morning on October 30.

Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps, reaching up to 25mps during the day is ins store on October 29. 15-20mps wind, gusting up to 25mps in the west, is predicted in the east at night and in the great part during the day on October 29. Petropavlovsk city is to expect precipitation and ice slick during the day on October 29. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps on October 29 as well as during the day on October 30.

Turkestan region is to expect heavy precipitation as rain and snow as well as fog in mountainous areas on October 29.