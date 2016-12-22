Storm warning issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Emergency Committee has issued snow storm warning for six regions of the country.

A sharp drop in temperature to -33-38°C is expected in some areas of East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions on the night of December 24-25. Ice slick is expected in some places on December 24.

On the night of December 23-24 in Kyzylorda, and on the night of December 24-25, in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions sharp drop in temperature is forecast in some areas to -20-25°C. Ice slick is possible too.