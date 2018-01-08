Storm warning issued for Astana and Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet weather service announced a storm warning in Astana city and Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

On January 9-11, snowfall, snowstorm, and icy surfaces are expected in Akmola region. On January 9, in some areas, southwesterly, westerly winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s during daylight hours. On 10th and 11th January, for the most part of the region, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s.

As to Astana, on January 9-11, the city will see occasional snowfalls, low-level snow drifting, and slippery roads. The southwesterly, westerly winds will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s at times in the daytime on January 9, and through 10th and 11th January. In the evening on January 11, gusts up to 25 m/s are expected.