TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:44, 25 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Storm warning issued for Astana for weekend

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm warning has been issued for Astana for May 26 and May 27 with strong wind and hail predicted, Kazhydrtomet reports. 

    Thunderstorms, hail, south-east wind transitioning to north-east with the speed of 15-20 m/s, sometimes gusting up to 25 m/s are expected to batter Astana the weekend ahead.

    South-east transitioning to north-east wind up to 15-20 m/s, locally 23-28 m/s, will move to Akmola region on Saturday and Sunday. Thunderstorm, strong wind, hail and heavy downpour are also forecast for the region.

     

     

    Astana Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
