19:10, 22 June 2018 | GMT +6
Storm warning issued for Astana
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a storm warning for Astana city and Akmola region, Kazinform reports.
Tomorrow, June 23, the capital will see a thunderstorm and a westerly wind strengthening up to 15 meters per second.
In Akmola region, 15-20 m/s westerly wind, as well as rain and hail, are expected tomorrow. There is 80-85% chance of a storm.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that a storm warning was announced across North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.