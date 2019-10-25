EN
    15:14, 25 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Storm warning issued for N Kazakhstan rgn

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Fog and black ice is predicted for North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

    According to the statement, western wind gusting to 15-20 m/s will blow in the region on October 26.

    Citizens of the city of Petropavlovsk are warned about ice slick during night and morning hours on Oct 26. Wind of 15-20 m/s is also forecast in the city. Chance of storm equals to 90-95%.

