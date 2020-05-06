Storm warning issued for seven regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - RSE Kazhydromet has issued storm warning for seven regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

On May 6 a thunderstorm, 15-20 mps squall wind are expected in Shymkent, Almaty region.

Thunderstorm, wind of 15-20 mps are predicted for Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions. A dust storm will hit some parts of Mangistau region.

Rude wind of 15-20 mps, heavy rain and are forecast for Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions.

The Committee on Emergency Situations urges Kazakhstanis to monitor weather forecast and observe necessary precautions.