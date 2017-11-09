EN
    17:39, 09 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Storm warning issued for three regions of Kazakhstan

    мASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm warning for November 10 has been announced in several regions of the country in view of the expected changes in meteorological situation, Kazhydromet Weather Service says.

    A northwesterly wind is expected to strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in some areas of South Kazakhstan region on November 10.

    "In East Kazakhstan region, precipitation (rain, snow), which will be heavy at night, snowstorm, patchy fog, and slippery surfaces are forecast for November 10. In some areas, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s and even 30 m/s," the statement reads.

    On November 10, Ust-Kamenogorsk will see precipitation (rain, snow), snowstorm, icy roads, and wind with gusts up to 15-20 m/s (Chance of a storm is 80-85%).

    What is more, patches of fog are expected in Kyzylorda region on November 10-12.

     

