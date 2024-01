ASTANA. KAZINFORM Met Office issued storm warnings for Kyzylorda and South Kazakhstan regions on Thursday.

Forecasters warned of heavy rains on Friday in South Kazakhstan region. Scattered thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds of up to 15-20, with gusts up to 23-28 mps are expected there.

On Friday strong northerly to northeasterly winds will persist in Kyzylorda region reaching 15-20 mps and causing dust storms.