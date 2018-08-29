EN
    19:55, 29 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Storm warning issued for two regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet weather forecasters have announced a storm warning in two regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    "In the morning and afternoon, August 30, the northeasterly wind is expected to strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in Turkestan region.

    In the daytime on August 30, North Kazakhstan region will see rain, heavy in some areas. There will be a thunderstorm and hail. The 15-20 m/s northwesterly, northerly with gusts up to 25 m/s is predicted," Kazhydromet Weather Service says.

     

