Storm warning issued for Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for Zhambyl and North Kazakhstan regions, according to Kazhydromet.

On August 30 heavy rain is expected to douse North Kazakhstan region. On August 29-30, thunderstorm, glazed rain and windflaw are declared in some parts of the region. On August 29 south-eastern, eastern wind is expected to reach 15-20 m/s at night and during daytime. Gusts may even reach 23-28 m/s. South-western wind of 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s is predicted on August 30. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

On August 29 south-western and western wind of 15-20 m/s with the gusts up to 23-28 m/s is forecast in Zhambyl region. Storm possibility in this part of the country is 85-90%.