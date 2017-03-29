EN
    07:10, 29 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Storm warning issued for Zhambyl region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a storm warning for Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "In some places of Zhambyl region, during the day on March 30, and at night on March 31 south-west, west wind of up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s is expected. In the south-west of the region wind gusts will gain up to 30 m/s", the statement reads.

    Also, due to a high snow cover and precipitation with a temperature rise, avalanche risk persists in the mountainous regions of the Almaty region, namely in Talas Alatau Mountains and Ugam Ridge on March 29-31. Emergency Committee advised public to avoid steep snow-covered slopes as there is a risk of provoking avalanches.

     

