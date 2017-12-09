Storm warning issued in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm warning was announced in Akmola region, Kazinform reports with reference to Kazhydromet Weather Service.

On 9th, 10th, and 11th December, Akmola will see widely scattered snowstorms, as well as southerly southwesterly winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 23-28 m/s. As to Astana, on 9th and 10th December, and at night time on December 11, the 15-20 m/s southerly and southwesterly winds are expected.

The chance of storm is 90 percent.