ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has announced a weather warning in four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

At nighttime, in Almaty and Zhambyl regions on January 24-29, and in South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions on January 26-29, temperature is expected to drop from -15-20°C, -25-30°C in some areas, down to -20-25°C, -30-35°C. Meteorologists predict 95% chance of storm.