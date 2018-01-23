EN
    17:24, 23 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Storm warning issued in three regions of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm warnings have been announced in three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.

    On January 23 and 24, a southeasterly wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps is predicted in some areas of West Kazakhstan region.

    In Uralsk, on January 24, a southeasterly wind is expected to strengthen up to 18 m/s. The same day Kostanay region will see scattered low-drifting snow and wind with gusts up to 15-20 m/s.

    As to South Kazakhstan region, there will be an easterly wind increasing to 15-20 m/s with 23 m/s gusts on January 24.

     

