Storm warnings announced for 9 rgns of Kazakhstan
On September 19, strong wind at 15-20 mps is predicted for Aktobe region.
On September 19-20, ground frosts temperature fall to 1-3 degrees Celsius are to hit Almaty region at night.
Atyrau region is to see wind blow 15-20 mps. Heavy rains and thunderstorm are to hit the region locally.
Occasional thunderstorm, fog and strong wind at 15-20 mps are in store for Zhambyl region. The mercury is expected to fall to 1-3 degrees Celsius resulting in ground frosts.
West Kazakhstan region is to brace for strong wind at 15-20 mps, occasional thunderstorm, squall, hail as well as heavy rains at daytime.
On September 19, wind is to blow at 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda region. High fire hazard is to persist throughout the region at daytime.
Occasional thunderstorm, strong wind at 15-20 mps accompanied with dust storm, gusting up to 23 mps at daytime are predicted for Mangistau region.
Fog is to coat North Kazakhstan region. Wind at 15-20 mps is also forecast for North Kazakhstan region on September 19.
Turkestan region is to see wind blow 15-20 mps.