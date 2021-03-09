Storm warnings in place for 11 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued storm warnings for 11 regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

Heavy rain is to batter the mountainous areas of Turkestan region in the morning and afternoon of March 10. Thunderstorm and southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps, gusting up to 25mps, are to hit in places.

Shymkent city is to brace at times for thunderstorm and southwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

Ice slick is to hit locally East Kazakhstan region at daytime. Fog is to coat the region in places. Southeasterly wind, blowing 15-20mps here and there in the morning and afternoon and gusting up to 25mps in Zhrminsk district, is predicted as well.

Kyzylorda region is to brace in places for ice slick as well as westerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20mos in the morning and afternoon.

Occasional fog, ground blizzard, and ice slick are to hit Kostanay region. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps, reaching up to 23-28mps, is expected.

Heavy precipitations as rain and snow are to batter in places Akmola region. Occasional fog, ground blizzard, and ice slick are in store. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northwestward with gusts of up to 23-28mps is expected here and there.

Much of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for precipitations (snow and rain) at daytime. The region is to see in places ground blizzard and fog as well as ice slick during the day. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning eastward is to blow here and there.

Occasional fog, ground blizzard, and ice slick are to hit West Kazakhstan region. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is expected locally.

Aktobe region is to expect fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard in places. Southwesterly, westerly wind, predicted to reach 15-20mps during the day, is forecast as well.

Fog, ice slick, and ground blizzard are to batter in places Karaganda region. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to blow up to 15-20mps here and there. Wind is to gust up to 23-28mps in the afternoon of March 11.

Zhambyl region is to brace for occasional fog on March 10-12, thunderstorm in the afternoon of March 10, and ice slick on March 10-11. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northeastward, expected to gust up to 23-28mps on March 10, is forecast for March 10-12.