    17:46, 29 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Storm warnings in place for 6 rgns of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warnings have been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    On October 30-31, Karaganda region is to brace for occasional fog. Possibility of storm is 70-75%.

    Occasional fog and ice slick are expected in Akmola region in the nighttime and morning of October 30. Westerly, southwesterly wind which is to reach 15-20mps in places at night is predicted. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    East Kazakhstan region is to see fog, ice, and blizzard hit here and there. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is to blow locally.

    In the morning of October 30, Turkestan region is to brace for easterly wind at 15-20mps in places. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Mangistau region is to expect wind blowing southeastward at 15-20mps here and there. Dust storm is in store for the region in the afternoon. On October 29, southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps is forecast for Aktau city. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Atyrau region is to brace for southeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps in places. Probability of storm is 85-90%.


