Storm warnings issued for some rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Strom warnings have been issued for several regions of Kazakhstan. Wind is predicted to gust up to 15-20 mps across the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

On September 21, Atyrau region is to expect northwesterly wind to blow 15-20 mps here and there.

Northwesterly wind, gusting up to 15 mps is forecast to batter Atyrau region at day time. Probability of storm is 80-85%.

Westerly, northwesterly wind blowing 15-20 mps here and there is to be expected in Aktobe region in the afternoon.

Aktobe city is to brace for westerly, northwesterly wind, with gusts of up to 18 mps at day time. Probability of storm is 95-100%.

Dust storm is forecast for Kyzylorda region locally in the afternoon. Southwesterly wind which is to blow 15-20 mps in much of the region is also expected. High fire hazard is to persist across the region.

Kyzylorda city is to brace for southwesterly wind at 15-20 mps at day time. Probability of storm is 90-100%.

Occasional thunderstorm, squall, and hail are to hit Karaganda region. Southwesterly, westerly wind which is to blow 15-20 mps here and there, with gusts of up to 23-28 mps is also predicted.

Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20 mps is to batter Karaganda city at day time. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 23 mps is in store for Kostanay region.

On September 21, Kostanay city is to brace for southwesterly, westerly wind blowing 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Southwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20 mps at night and day time in Akmola region, reaching 23-28 mps in the afternoon.

Nur-Sultan city is to see southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Akmola region is to be battered by southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20 mps at night as well as wind at 15-20 mps, with gusts of 23-28 mps at day time.

Kokshetau city is to expect wind to blow southwest, west, gusting up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Occasional thunderstorm is to hit West Kazakhstan region at night. Northwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20 mps is to blow here and there.

Uralsk city is to brace for thunderstorm at night. Northwesterly, westerly wind, with gusts of up to 18 mps expected at day time is forecast. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

North Kazkahstan region is to see wind blow 15-20mps south, southwest, with gusts of up to 23-28 mps at day time.

South, southwesterly wind at 15-20 mps, gusting up to 25 mps is forecast for Petropavlovsk city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Occasional thunderstorm, squall, and hail is forecast for Karaganda region. Southwesterly, westerly wind is expected to blow 15-20 mps here and there, with gusts of up to 23 mps.

Karaganda city is to brace for wind blowing 15-20 mps southwest at day time. Probability of storm is 70-75%.

Occasional thunderstorm is to hit Zhambyl region at night. In the afternoon of September 21-22, southwesterly wind at 15-20 mps is to blow here and there.

Thunderstorm is forecast to hit Taraz city at daytime.