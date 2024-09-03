Rain and snow mixed to batter Kazakhstan

Unsteady weather sets the tone today across the north, east and southeast of Kazakhstan bringing thundershowers, fog in the morning and at night, rain and snow mixed to the country’s east and southeast at nighttime, Kazinform news Agency cites Kazhydromet.

High wind and dust storms are in store locally.

Ground frosts are expected in the east of Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

The fire threat remains high in Ulytau, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.

The extremely high fire hazard is in effect inKyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, and Abai regions.