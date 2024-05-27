Storms hit southern U.S. states, at least 15 killed

At least 15 people have died in the southern U.S. states of Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kentucky after powerful storms and tornados hit the region, Xinhua reports.

In Texas, the storm destroyed a roadside travel stop and a community of mobile homes in Cooke County. Texas Governor Greg Abbot said at a press briefing on Sunday that seven people were killed and more than 100 others injured.

Over 200 homes and other buildings were destroyed, and another 120 structures were damaged, he added.

In Arkansas, at least five people died in storms, local authorities said on Sunday.

In Oklahoma, at least two people were killed in Mayes County after a tornado ripped through the northeast part of the state, the Mayes County Emergency Management Agency said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that one person died in Louisville.

More than 300,000 residents in Texas, Arkansas, and Kentucky were without power, according to the PowerOutage.us website.

More severe weather is expected to hit the region throughout Sunday and move to the east through Memorial Day, the National Weather Service warned, adding that severe storms were shifting east to parts of the Mid-Mississippi, Ohio, and Tennessee valleys on Monday.

Storms are expected "to grow upscale and merge into a larger complex," expanding through parts of Missouri, Illinois, western Kentucky, and other neighboring states, according to the weather warnings.