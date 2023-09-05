Storms in Spain leave 1 dead, 1 missing

MADRID. KAZINFORM One person has been confirmed dead and another one is missing after extreme weather and heavy rainfall affected central and eastern Spain on Sunday and the early hours of Monday morning, Xinhua reports.

A man died in the small town of Casarubias del Monte in the province of Toledo in central Spain after being trapped in his car by floodwaters.

A second man is missing after a car carrying four members of the same family fell into the River Alberche (south of Madrid) in the early hours of Monday morning. The mother and daughter were able to escape, while a 10-year-old son was discovered clinging to a tress hours later, but the father has yet to be found.

Spain's State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has declared a red alert.

On Saturday, two people died while «canyoning» in the province of Huesca, with Civil Guards still investigating if the deaths were caused by the rapid rise in water levels where they were carrying out their activities.

Jose Luis Almeida, the mayor of Madrid, has asked citizens to «remain indoors, unless making a journey is unavoidable,» in the face of the «exceptional and abnormal» situation.

The railway lines between Madrid and Toledo and to the region of Extremadura in southwest Spain were cut off by the rain, while several major roads were also blocked and flights were canceled. The fire brigade in the regions of Madrid and Castille-La Mancha, each reported over 1,300 incidents, such as flooded property and fallen trees.

The Madrid metro and local train services were also affected, with some stations closed.