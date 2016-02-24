Storms slam Louisiana and Mississippi; three people dead

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - Severe storms have roared across the Gulf Coast, killing three people, spawning tornadoes, ripping up homes and plowing swaths through communities, CNN reports.

Two people died in a Louisiana recreational vehicle park where a storm pounded 160 motor homes and trailers into a field of debris on Tuesday. And in Mississippi, one person died in a mobile home crushed in the storm in Lamar County, the National Weather Service said.

By the end of the day, 22 reports of tornadoes came in to the Weather Service. They were strewn across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and each report had a list of damages or roads blocked by felled trees. The Weather Service confirmed a handful of twisters directly and posted pictures of funnel clouds to social media.

Forecasters said the risk of severe storms, powerful winds, hail and tornadoes continues into Wednesday and will shift northeast.

Follow the link to read full story here