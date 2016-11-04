Stormy weather reported in five regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Committee for Emergency Situations under the RoK Internal Affairs Ministry has distributed a warning about stormy weather conditions in five regions of the country.

On November 4 in South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Karaganda and East-Kazakhstan precipitation is expected. North-west wind is reported. In the north-east of the country wind speed will be 18-23 m/s, with blast increasing to 30 m/s and higher. There may be some patches of fog and icy condition of roads.

In daytime November 4 in South-Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions temperature will reduce to 0 or +5 C, in some areas +10. During November 5-6 nights temperature will be vary from -3C to -8C, in some areas -10C. During November 5-6 nights temperature will be around -3C - -8C, in some areas -11C.

During the night and day on November 4 in Zhambyl region there will be precipitation which may be intensive in some areas. At night and in the morning the wind will blow at 23-28 m/s, with blast to 30 m/s, from north-west. There will be some patches of fog and icy conditions of roads.