Stormy wind and hail to strike Kazakhstan Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and thunderstorms are to fall across the major part of Kazakhstan on Friday, just the west and south-west are set to observe weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet informs.

Increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes gusting 25 m/s, stormy wind, dust wind and hail are expected today in Akmola region.



15-20 m/s wind and dust storms are expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.



Strong heat is forecast for Almaty region.



High fire risk remains in effect for Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan regions.