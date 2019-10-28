Stormy wind to batter Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Emergency Situations Department of the Kazakh capital city warns of a stormy wind to hit on October 27-28.

Southwest, west wind is forecast to roll through the city at a speed of 15-20 m/s, Kazhydromet reports.

In the case of emergency please contact 112, it says in a statement. The department urges to stay indoors whenever possible and away from billboards, trees, park the cars at the garage, shut the windows tightly.