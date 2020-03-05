EN
    07:11, 05 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Strade Bianche 2020. Astana announces Team’s roster

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready to take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race Strade Bianche, which will be held in Italy on March 7th.

    Team's line-up: Alex Aranburu, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Manuele Boaro, Fabio Felline, Jakob Fuglsang, Davide Martinelli and Yuriy Natarov, the Team’s official website reads.

    Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer and Giuseppe Martinelli.

    Race information: https://www.strade-bianche.it


