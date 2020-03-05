Strade Bianche 2020. Astana announces Team’s roster

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team is ready to take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race Strade Bianche, which will be held in Italy on March 7th.

Team's line-up: Alex Aranburu, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Manuele Boaro, Fabio Felline, Jakob Fuglsang, Davide Martinelli and Yuriy Natarov, the Team’s official website reads.

Sports directors in race: Alexandr Shefer and Giuseppe Martinelli.

Race information: https://www.strade-bianche.it